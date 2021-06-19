Swansea City have not received any bids for playmaker Yan Dhanda despite interest from Belgian side RSC Anderlecht, Wales Online has said.

Swansea City have seen some of their players linked with departures following the 2020/21 campaign.

While star man Andre Ayew will officially leave at the end of his contract, captain Matt Grimes is said to have attracted interest from the Premier League.

Another to have caught the attention of potential suitors is playmaker Yan Dhanda, who is reportedly wanted by RSC Anderlecht. Now, a fresh update on the Belgian side’s pursuit of the attacking midfielder has emerged.

Despite the interest, Vincent Kompany’s side are yet to have made an official bid for Dhanda, Wales Online has reported.

The 22-year-old, who is yet to agree a new deal despite being offered one earlier this year, was linked with the Jupiler Pro League side earlier this week. Sky Sports claimed Kompany was looking to bring him to Belgium ahead of the 2021/22 season.

With a bid yet to come in for Dhanda, it will be interesting to see if the Brussels club look to test the Swans’ resolve in the coming weeks.

Dhanda, who sees his deal expire next summer, has been with Swansea since July 2018.

Following his move to South Wales from Liverpool, the attacking midfielder has played 56 times across all competitions. In the process, he has found the back of the net five times, also providing six assists.