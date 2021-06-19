Swansea City are yet to receive any “concrete” bids for star midfielder Matt Grimes, Wales Online has reported.

Swansea City are preparing for another season in the Championship after narrowly missing out on promotion once again.

Manager Steve Cooper will be looking to keep his key players at the Liberty Stadium. However, some are attracting interest from elsewhere, with captain Matt Grimes reportedly wanted by Premier League clubs.

Now, an update on the midfielder’s situation has emerged from Wales Online.

It is said that there are yet to be any “concrete” bids for the 25-year-old with the summer transfer window now open.

After another impressive campaign with the Swans, Grimes has been linked with top-tier duo Newcastle United and Southampton. Despite their interest, neither side have come in with a bid for the former Leeds United loan man.

Since breaking into the first-team with Swansea, the Exeter-born starlet has become a key player in South Wales.

The Swans’ skipper played in 51 games last season, locking down a starting spot in the midfield. In the process, he chipped in with five goals and four assists across all competitions.

Since joining from Exeter City six-and-a-half years ago, Grimes has featured 157 times across all competitions. In that time, he has netted eight goals and laid on 16 assists.

With Newcastle and Southampton lurking, it will be interesting to see if Cooper and co can fend off interest in their captain this summer.