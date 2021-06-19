Swindon Town made an approach to sign their former player Will Evans from Chesterfield in January.

Swindon Town were interested in handing the defender a move to the Football League, as reported at the time by the Derbyshire Times.

However, the centre-back ended up staying in the National League.

Evans is now available this summer though and is leaving Chesterfield when his contract expires, as per their official club website.

He will now be weighing up his next move in the game and may well fancy his chances of a move into League Two.

Swindon’s manager when they tried to sign him was John Sheridan who has now left the County Ground.

Evans is a player the Robins’ fans know well as he graduated through their academy.

He joined the Wiltshire as a youngster having previously played for Fairford Town and Cricklade.

The defender played once for Swindon’s first-team in a Football League Trophy game against Southampton 10 years ago.

Evans left in 2012 and has since had spells at Hereford United, Newport County, Eastleigh and Aldershot Town.

Chesterfield signed him in 2018 and he went on to be a key player for the Spirerites, making 105 appearances in all competitions.

Swindon tried to sign him earlier this year and may be alerted by his availability this summer.

It is yet to be known whether he is a player new boss John McGreal would be interested in though.