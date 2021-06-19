Lincoln City made the decision to release Grant Smith last year and he has played for two clubs since then.

The goalkeeper is now becoming a free agent once again after leaving Chesterfield yesterday, as announced by their official club website.

Smith, who is 27-years-old, has had his contract terminated by mutual consent.

The stopper will now become available again and will be weighing up his next move in the game.

Read: Lincoln City receive boost in pursuit of goalkeeper

Lincoln signed Smith in 2018 under Danny Cowley and he made 17 appearances for the Imps during his first season at the club as they won promotion from League Two.

He then made five appearances in the campaign before last – all of which came in cup competitions.

The ex-England C international was used as a back-up option during his time at Sincil Bank and also had loan spells away at Maidstone and Borehaam Wood.

Smith was shown the door by Lincoln last summer by Michael Appleton and ended up joining Wealdstone in October.

His time with the Stones was short-lived though and he left after under a month. He then moved to Chesterfield in January on a free transfer.

Comment: Hull City should look at player released by Lincoln City

Smith has bags of experience in the National League having been Boreham Wood’s number one in the past and he ended up playing 15 times for the Spirerites.

However, he has left the club now and it will be interesting to see where he goes.