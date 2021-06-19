Grimsby Town are trying to re-sign Harry Davis following his release by Morecambe, according to BBC Humberside Sport journalist Matt Dean on Twitter (see tweet below).

I understand Grimsby Town are trying to re-sign Harry Davis. The 29-year-old is a free agent after leaving Morecambe. Other clubs are believed to be interested but I’m told he’s yet to rule out a return.#gtfc pic.twitter.com/xzQepTbomr — Matt Dean (@mattdeanbbc) June 18, 2021

Grimsby Town are preparing for life in the National League and want to bring the defender back to Blundell Park.

Davis, who is 29-years-old, is a free agent after being released by Morecambe at the end of last season.

He was part of the Shrimps side promoted to League One for the first time in their history last term.

Read: Morecambe loanee from last season joins Scottish side

Davis played for Grimsby for two seasons before leaving them last summer.

He joined the Mariners in 2018 and went on to make 64 appearances in all competitions.

The centre-back started his career at local side Crewe Alexandra and rose up through the academy with the Cheshire outfit.

Davis made 208 appearances for the Railwaymen and most notably helped them win the Football League Trophy and promotion from the fourth tier in 2012 alongside the likes of Nick Powell, Ashley Westwood and Luke Murphy.

He left Crewe for the first time in 2016 and moved to Scotland to join St Mirren.

However, his time above the border was short-lived and he returned to England with Grimsby.

Read: Player released by Bolton Wanderers wanted by Morecambe

Some Mariners fans were disappointed to see him depart last year but they may well be bringing him back under Paul Hurst for next season.

Davis is fresh off the back of a promotion with Morecambe and would be a shrewd addition.