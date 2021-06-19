Peterborough United are not in for St Mirren’s Jamie McGrath.

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has ‘denied’ that they were interested in the midfielder this summer, as detailed in a report by the Peterborough Telegraph.

McGrath, who is 24-years-old, is believed to be attracting interest from elsewhere after an impressive past season with St Mirren.

He made 42 appearances in all competitions the Scottish Premiership side, chipping in with 15 goals and five assists.

Read: Peterborough United keen on League Two starlet

Peterborough are being patient in their recruitment so far this summer as they prepare for life in the Championship.

McGrath is one of a few names to have been linked with the Posh since their promotion from League One but MacAnthony has quashed the speculation as his side look for the right characters.

They are yet to make a signing so far but are under no pressure.

You can see why McGrath has been linked with a move to London Road. He has become one of St Mirren’s most prized assets since moving there in January 2020 and has been rewarded with a call-up to the Republic of Ireland national team set-up over recent times.

Read: Peterborough United stance on Joe Pigott revealed

He has previously played for the likes of Cherry Orchard, UCD, St Patrick’s Athletic and Dundalk.

St Mirren are hoping to keep hold of him and MacAnthony suggesting Peterborough are not in for him is a big boost for the Buddies.