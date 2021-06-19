Sheffield Wednesday’s Charles Hagan is wanted by Crystal Palace and Leicester City, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

Sheffield Wednesday are facing a real battle to keep hold of the youngster this summer.

Hagan, who is 19-years-old, is out of contract at the end of the month and is currency due to leave Hillsborough.

Darren Moore’s side are keen to keep hold of him but are facing competition from elsewhere.

His contract situation has alerted of the likes of Charlton Athletic, Brentford and Stoke City, who have been linked over recent times.

Hagan started his career in the academy at Chelsea but moved up north to Sheffield Wednesday in 2018.

The forward has since been a key player for the Owls at youth levels and made his first and only first-team appearance for the Yorkshire club last year in a cup game against Fulham.

He is in discussions over staying at the club but is now on the radar of Crystal Palace and Leicester in the top flight.

Hagan is being tipped for a bright future in the game and keeping hold of him would be a big boost for Sheffield Wednesday as they prepare for life in League One.

He appears to have a whole host of clubs ready to snap him up this summer if Darren Moore’s side fail to keep him.

Charlton, Stoke and Brentford have been mentioned but there are some Premier League clubs in the frame now as well.