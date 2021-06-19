Wigan Athletic attacker Joe Dodoo is yet to put pen-to-paper on a new deal with his current contract expiring at the end of the month.

Wigan Athletic proposed new terms to the forward at the end of last season.

Dodoo, who is 25-years-old, hasn’t signed a new contract yet with the clock ticking.

He is currently due to become a free agent and may not be short of other suitors in the Football League.

Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United and Ipswich Town are all said to be interested, according to a report by Football Insider.

Wigan have had an impressive start to the transfer window and have brought in the likes of Jack Whatmough, Tom Naylor, Gwion Edwards, Max Power and Jordan Cousins.

They want to keep Dodoo as competition in attacking areas but his future remains uncertain.

He joined the Latcis on a short-term basis in February and helped them survive in League One.

The attacker had spells with the likes of Leicester City, Rangers, Blackpool and Charlton Athletic before Bolton Wanderers came calling in 2019.

He then played 24 times for the Trotters before being released last summer.

Dodoo joined Ankara Keçiörengücü on a two-year deal but left Turkey after just four months.

Wigan handed him a temporary home last season and would like to keep hold of him now. However, there may be competition for his signature with the likes of Ipswich, Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday linked.