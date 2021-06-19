Luton Town midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu’s future at the club continues to remain uncertain.

Luton Town risk losing him on a free transfer with his contract up at the end of the month and it is going down to the wire.

Mpanzu, who is 27-years-old, is yet to put pen-to-paper on a new deal with the Hatters despite them wanting to keep him.

Middlesbrough are keen to lure him away from Kenilworth Road, as reported by Football Insider.

The same publication also reported that West Brom and Swansea City were keen last January.

He has made 296 appearances for Luton so far in his career in all competitions and they won’t want to lose him to a Championship rival.

Mpanzu signed for the Bedfordshire club in 2014 whilst they were in the Conference Premier and helped them gain promotion to the Football League in his first year.

The Hatters then spent four years in League Two before eventually going up in 2018. They then made it back-to-back promotions by winning the League One title the year after.

Mpanzu has adaptad well to every step up in division over the past few years and played a key role in Luton in the Championship over the past couple of seasons.

The ex-Boreham Wood and West Ham United man is out of contract soon though and there are no signs of him staying yet.

Middlesbrough are linked, and you can’t rule out West Brom or Swansea rekindling their winter interest either.