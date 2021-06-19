Sheffield United were a surprise package in the 2019/20 Premier League competition where. They finished in a creditable 9th place.

Sheffield United were not that lucky last time around. Awful form and many defeats saw them relegated. They finished the season under Paul Heckingbottom after Chris Wilder left the club.

The manager situation is sorted, though. Serbian Slavisca Jokanovic will start at the Blades in July – leaving Qatari side Al-Gharafa to do so.

Jokanovic has a history of promotion from the Championship, achieving it with Watford and Fulham.

Jokanovic included in Blades transfer thinking

Serbian Jokanovic has been included in Sheffield United transfer talks ahead of his start reports The Star’s James Shield this morning.

United will obviously have to deal with interest in their star performers such as Sander Berge and Aaron Ramsdale. Arsenal have interest in both players report some sources in the media.

As well as having a hand in these potential departures from Bramall Lane, Jokanovic is also the centre of noise about players arriving.

There will be obvious links to players at Jokanovic’s former clubs – that is inevitable. One link that has come about is to Fulham’s attacking midfielder Tom Cairney.

Shield says in another Star article that Sheffield United “would explore ways” of bringing Cairney on board if the player wants to move on from Fulham.

Yet, in his article from this morning, Shield reiterates and clarifies Sheffield United’s position. He writes that the Blades “will not force the issue” but rather believe “the situation will naturally work itself out” if Scott Parker leaves Fulham.

Cairney – a wise move for the Blades?

Cairney played just 10 games in last season’s Premier League campaign for Fulham. He scored once and provided one assist.

These numbers are part of a wider mosaic of 217 appearances for the Nottingham-born attacking midfielder. Those appearances produced 37 goals and 28 assists.

Cairney has 292 games (42 goals/47 assists) of experience at Championship level. This includes eight goals and three assists in 2019/20 – the last time Fulham played at this level.

A move for Cairney – a solid player at Championship level – would be a wise move for Sheffield United to make. However, the Star’s Shield points to Scott Parker’s situation at Craven Cottage and that needing to sort itself out first.