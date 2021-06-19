Sunderland have a decision to make on Benji Kimpioka in pre-season.

He is currently on loan at National League side Torquay United and has helped them reach the Play-Off final.

Kimpioka, who is 21-years-old, expects to stay on the books at the Stadium of Light next term, as per a report by the Shields Gazette, and the next campaign could be his opportunity to break into Lee Johnson’s side.

Sunderland need to decide whether he can force his way into their first-team plans or if he needs to go out on loan again, or even move onto pastures new.

He had a stand-off with the Black Cats last summer when his previous contract expired but eventually committed to the League One side, despite being linked with a move away.

It has been a frustrating past 12 months for the youngster as he struggled with injury but he finally managed to get out on loan to Torquay in March to get some game time.

Kimpioka started his career in the youth ranks at IK Sirius but moved to England five years ago to join Sunderland.

The Sweden Under-21 international was tipped for a bright future with the Black Cats and went on to make his first-team debut in an EFL Trophy fixture in September 2018 against Stoke City.

Kimpioka has since gone onto play 14 times and will be aiming for more game time once he returns to the North East.

Johnson needs to decide whether he will be given a first-team chance in the next campaign or if he needs to leave again.

Jack Diamond got his opportunity last season and Kimpioka may now fancy his chances.