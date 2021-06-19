Charlton Athletic may well look to bring in another goalkeeper this summer.

Charlton Athletic’s number one from last season Ben Amos is still yet to put pen-to-paper on a new contract.

Here are five ‘keepers they could sign-

Craig MacGillivray

He is a free agent this summer with his time at Portsmouth coming to an end and he would be a decent option for Nigel Adkins’ side. The 6ft 2inc stopper made 135 appearances for Pompey during his three years at Fratton Park.

Jack Bonham

The ex-Watford and Brentford man is leaving fellow League One side Gillingham for a new challenge elsewhere. He has been the Gills’ number one for the past two seasons in the third tier.

Frank Fielding

The experienced stopper has been released by Championship side Millwall and is an option for the Addicks. He has racked up over 350 appearances in his career to date having had spells with the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Derby County and Bristol City in the past.

Nathan Baxter, Chelsea

Chelsea could look to loan him out again next term to get more experience under his belt. He spent the past campaign on loan at Accrington Stanley and impressed for John Coleman’s side.

Simon Moore

He has parted company with Adkins’ former club Sheffield United and is another name for Charlton to consider. The 31-year-old spent five years on the books at Bramall Lane and was part of their side who rose from League One to the Premier League.