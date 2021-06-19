Sheffield Wednesday were poor last season and there is little doubt about that. The final Championship table did not lie.

Sheffield Wednesday deserved their relegation to League One over the course of what was a very hard season for the Owls.

League One football means that the South Yorkshire side will need to restructure and rebuild. That rebuild is underway with 10 players being released by Wednesday.

Teams are in for some of those that are staying too with rumours of Millwall interest in Josh Windass.

Now comes news below) that changes of strategy are afoot at Hillsborough as the Owls face up to the reality of life in League One:

Hearing that Amadeu Paixao has taken a bit of a step back at #SWFC as things stand… Darren Moore and David Downes very much heading up recruitment ahead of the 2021/22 season. https://t.co/yocmDzbvZA 🦉⚽️ — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) June 18, 2021

A change of direction in how transfers are moderated is underway at Hillsborough reports Joe Crann. He extends on this in a linked article in The Star.

He writes that The Star understand that Owls advisor Amadeu Paixao has stepped back a little at Hillsborough. Commenting that there looks to have been a “shift in responsibilities,” Crann comments on the effect of this.

He says that Paixao, a key advisor to Wednesday owner Dejphon CHansiri, has stepped away from the transfer frontline. Wednesday boss Darren Moore and Head of Recruitment, David Downes, will run transfer business this summer.

Downes and manager Moore always were involved in player recruitment but Crann adds that this is more so now.

The summer window is over a week old and the Owls must show some urgency in bringing their League One squad together.

With Paixao’s relegation to the background, Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer strategy has changed. This could be a big decision that will add new emphasis to the way the Owls go about their business in the rest of this window.