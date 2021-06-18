Charlton Athletic, Sunderland and Blackpool are among a host of clubs keen on Wigan Athletic’s Viv Solomon-Otabor, according to an exclusive report by Allnigeriansoccer.com. 

The winger is a man in-demand this summer with Blackburn Rovers and Portsmouth also credited with an interest.

Solomon-Otabor, who is 25-years-old, is out of contract at the end of the month and is currently due to become a free agent.

Wigan want to keep hold of him and have offered him a new deal. However, they will face competition for his signature.

Solomon-Otabor impressed for the Latics last season and played a key role in their survival in League One.

He joined the North West club in September and played 31 games in all competitions for them under Leam Richardson.

The wide man started his senior career at Birmingham City and went on to play 40 times for the Blues’ first-team as a youngster, chipping in with two goals.

He also had loan spells away from the Midlands outfit at Oxford City, Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool and Portsmouth to gain experience.

Soloman-Otabor left Birmingham for CSKA Sofia in 2019 on a permanent basis and played 22 times for the Bulgarian side before returning to England last year, despite signing a three-year deal there.

He has since been a hit at Wigan and they would like to extend his contract.

Charlton, Sunderland and Blackpool are now being linked though and could try and lure him away from the ‘Tics.