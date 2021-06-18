Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has revealed the club stand to receive “millions” in clauses as an ongoing part of Ivan Toney’s 2020 move to Brentford.

Peterborough United have built a strong reputation for helping develop young players, giving them the foundation to perform before selling them onto new clubs.

They just did that with striker Ivan Toney in 2020, with Brentford swooping in for an initial £5m deal.

Posh received an extra fee following the Bees’ promotion to the Premier League last season and now, it has been revealed they stand to receive even more money in the future.

Peterborough’s director of football Barry Fry has told Football Transfer Tavern that there are a number of clauses still in Toney’s deal as he heads to the Premier League.

Fry confirmed Posh will receive further financial boosts in the form of clauses relating to games played, goals scored and more.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Going on next season we’ve got a sell-on, so if they do sell him we’re laughing.

“If they don’t sell him, we’ve got a lot of money on games, we’ve got a lot of money on goals, we’ve got a lot of money on Brentford retaining their Premier League status so we’re still in clover with Ivan.

“It’s an ongoing thing that we’ll get more millions so I’m delighted.”

With Toney preparing for his first proper shot at consistent Premier League football, it will be interesting to see how he fares in the top-flight.

The record-breaking striker never really got the chance to break into Newcastle United’s first-team during his time at St. James’ Park.

However, after netting a stunning 33 goals last season, the 25-year-old will have the opportunity to show he is Premier League ready and secure former club Posh some extra financial boosts.