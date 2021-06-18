Bradford City have confirmed the departure of Conor Sellars after a seven-year stint at Valley Parade.

Bradford City decided to relieve Conor Sellars and Mark Trueman of their services as joint managers in May.

The pair were both offered to stay at the club in other roles, with Trueman taking up a role as development coach following his sacking.

However, an update has emerged from the club regarding Sellars’ position with the Bantams, confirming that the 29-year-old has left Valley Parade.

Bradford City confirmed the news on Friday evening, announcing that Sellars had opted against taking up another role with the club.

The decision brings an end to his seven-year spell with the League Two side. He first joined the club back in 2014 and has since worked his way through the academy roles before being called into action during the 2020/21 season.

Upon the confirmation of his departure, Sellars moved to thank everyone associated with Bradford for their roles in his lengthy stint with the club.

However, despite his departure, the club will continue to support the recent co-manager. The Bantams confirmed in their club statement that they will fund his UEFA Pro Coaching Course (Level 5).

It will be interesting to see what is next for Sellars with his time at Bradford coming to an end.

He has spent much of his coaching career so far working with young players, so he could look to take up a role in another club’s academy.

However, after getting a taste of senior management alongside Trueman last season, it will be interesting to see if his next role is in the first-team dugout.