Millwall have made an official bid for Sheffield Wednesday ace Josh Windass, The Star has reported.

Millwall are among a number of Championship sides to have been linked with the Sheffield Wednesday man ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Fulham, Birmingham City, QPR and Preston North End have also been credited with interest in Windass, who could be heading for the Hillsborough exit door following their relegation to League One.

Now, it has been claimed that the first official move has been made in the battle for his signature.

As per The Star, Millwall are the first side to have come in with a bid for the Wednesday attacker.

The report writes that the bid came in on Friday morning, just after outlets were reporting that the Lions were readying a move for the 27-year-old attacker on Thursday night. It is added that the Owls will not be letting Windass leave on the cheap, so it will be interesting to see how they respond to Millwall’s bid.

Windass was the top scorer last season as Wednesday dropped out of the Championship.

Featuring as a centre-forward as well as in attacking midfield, he managed 10 goals across all competitions, also chipping in with six assists in 44 games.

With a host of Championship sides keen, it awaits to be seen if anyone can tempt Windass away from Wednesday this summer.

Should he depart, it would bring an end to his year-and-a-half-long affiliation with the club. He first joined the Owls on loan in January 2020, making the move permanent later that year.