Salford City are interested in signing Derry City star Eoin Toal, a report from Football League World has claimed.

Salford City are in the market for reinforcements as they look to better last season’s 8th place finish, leaving them just one place away from the play-offs.

Under the permanent management of Gary Bowyer, the Ammies are on the hunt for their first signing of the window.

Now, it has been claimed that they have identified a promising Northern Irish defender as one of their first targets.

As per a report from Football League World, Salford City are among the sides pursuing a deal for Derry City ace Eoin Toal.

The 22-year-old defender is attracting interest after an impressive campaign in the Irish Premier League, Scottish Premiership new boys Hearts are have also been credited with interest in Toal as Robbie Neilson’s side prepare for life back in the top-tier.

The young centre-back is vastly experienced for his age and he currently wears the armband for Ruaidhri Higgins’ side.

Since joining from Armagh City in 2017, Toal has become a mainstay in the starting 11 at The Ryan McBridge Brandywell Stadium, featuring 110 times.

In the process, the Derry skipper has chipped in with four goals from defence.

Toal has also featured heavily for Northern Ireland’s national side at a youth level. He has picked up 10 caps for their U21s, also playing for their U19s and U17s along the way.