Birmingham City are ‘interested’ in signing Stoke City’s Ryan Woods, reports Birmingham Live – the midfielder spent last season on loan with Millwall.

Woods, 27, is attracting the interest of Lee Bowyer at Birmingham City ahead of this summer. Stoke City are notably looking to shed some weight from their wage bill and Woods looks like he could be one of those facing the exit.

He’d spent the last season-and-a-half with Millwall. He was a favourite of Gary Rowett’s having made 57 Championship appearances in total for Millwall, but fans weren’t always so invested in him.

Woods often split opinion among Millwall fans and he returns to Stoke City in a kind of limbo with the club looking to rid some players and Michael O’Neill seemingly uninterested in the Englishman.

But he’s a player with valuable Championship experience having previously represented Brentford at this level. For whatever reason though, it’s not worked out for Woods at Stoke.

The Potters have made some terrible signings in recent years and it’s now coming back to bite them – they endured a miserable second half of the season just gone, falling right out of play-off contention to finish in 14th.

Birmingham meanwhile escaped relegation under the watch of Bowyer. He gave the club an immediate impact and has since instilled life back into the club, which was previously drained under Aitor Karanka.

Woods would obviously be a useful signing for him – Bowyer’s seen Rekeem Harper return to West Brom and Alen Halilovic’s future remains unclear too.

A player with the experience of Woods would be a huge plus then but coming from Stoke, the move will depend on wages.