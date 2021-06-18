Barrow boss Mark Cooper has said he tried to sign Remeao Hutton for Forest Green Rovers last season.

Barrow have completed the signing of the full-back following his release by Birmingham City.

Hutton, who is 22-years-old, has joined the Bluebirds on a two-year contract.

He is a player who Cooper has been watching for a while and will be pleased to have brought to Holker Street as he gears up for his first season in charge of the Cumbrian side.

Cooper has said, as per Barrow’s official club website: “Remeao was the first player I spoke to after I was given the job at Barrow; he’s a player that I was interested in taking to Forest Green last season. He is young, hungry, has got the potential for lots of development and is just going to be a good player for us.”

“He’s the modern day full-back or wing-back who will get forward to good effect and put in some dangerous crosses – and he can also throw it from one end of the pitch to the other! He’s just a good, young player and I am really looking forward to working with him and hopefully improving him.”

Birmingham decided against extending Hutton’s contract and he has quickly found a new permanent home.

He played for the likes of Walsall, Sutton Coldfield Town and Hednesford Town before the Blues signed him in 2017.

The defender never made a senior appearance for the Championship but did enjoy plenty of game time out on loan at Yeovil Town and Stevenage respectively.

He will now be looking forward to the next chapter of his career at Barrow.