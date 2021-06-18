Blackburn Rovers have built a reputation for signing top young talents on loan from Premier League sides and giving them the foundation to display their abilities.

Blackburn Rovers recruited the likes of Harvey Elliott, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Jarrad Branthwaite during the 2020/21 campaign.

The aforementioned Harwood-Bellis isn’t the only Manchester City prodigy to have spent time at Ewood Park in recent seasons. Tosin Adarbioyo, who has since joined Fulham permanently, also spent a loan stint with Tony Mowbray’s men.

Now, with the window open and Rovers in the market for a midfielder, Mowbray should look to utilise their growing relationship with Pep Guardiola’s side once again.

Ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, Blackburn Rovers should look into the possibility of signing Man City prodigy Tommy Doyle on loan.

A host of midfielders have been let go by Rovers this summer. Corry Evans, Stewart Downing, Tom Trybull (loan) and the creative Lewis Holtby have all departed.

In an effort to add some more creativity to his midfield, Mowbray should look no further than Doyle.

The 19-year-old can play as either a defensive midfielder or central midfielder, even featuring at centre-back on occasion.

Doyle often acts as a deep-lying playmaker, succeeding in that role for City’s U23s – a team he is the captain of. From midfield, the Manchester-born starlet managed four goals and 10 assists in 18 Premier League 2 games last season.

He has already picked up some experience of senior football. Guardiola has played Doyle seven times, including him in a number of matchday squads.

If the Spaniard doesn’t see the youngster in a first-team spot next season, a Championship loan move could be a good idea.

Given the bond built up between the two clubs through transfer dealings in recent seasons, it could be worth at least an enquiry for Blackburn Rovers as Mowbray pursues new recruits.