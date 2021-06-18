Barrow have signed Mark Ellis following his release by Tranmere Rovers, as announced by their official club website.

Barrow have brought in the experienced defender on a two-year contract.

Ellis, who is 32-years-old, was released by Tranmere at the end of last season and has swiftly found a new home.

He has become Barrow’s latest summer addition under new boss Mark Cooper.

Ellis played under Cooper on loan at Forest Green Rovers a few years ago and has now reunited with him in Cumbria.

The experienced defender has racked up over 400 appearances in his career to date and will inject more competition and depth into the Bluebirds’ defence for next season.

He has spent the past three years on the books at Tranmere and played a key role in their promotion to League One under Micky Mellon in 2019.

However, his game time at Prenton Park dried up and he was loaned out to National League side Notts County in the last campaign.

Ellis has also previously played for the likes of Torquay United, Crewe Alexandra, Shrewsbury Town and Carlisle United in the past.

Thoughts

This is a solid addition for Barrow and he is vastly experienced at League Two level.

He is a player Cooper knows and trusts and will be a useful player to have in and around the club next season.

Barrow will be excited about welcoming their fans back into the ground next term.