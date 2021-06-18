Barnsley manager Valerien Ismael is being backed to take over at West Brom and one man who Baggies fans would love to see follow him is Alex Mowatt.

Ismael is being linked with the vacant West Brom job after his impressive debut season with Barnsley in the Championship.

Sky Sports claim that the Baggies have asked for permission to talk to the Frenchman regarding a possible Championship switch and with that quickly gaining traction, we could soon see the Frenchman in the job.

Plenty of West Brom fans have already taken to Twitter to suggest that Mowatt should follow him to The Hawthorns – the Tykes midfielder is out of contract at the end of this month and it remains unclear whether he’ll renew his stay or not.

Alex Mowatt, Cauley Woodrow, and Daryl Dike would some terrific signings if we get Ismael #WBA — Albion News Gaming (@albion_gaming) June 18, 2021

Mowatt on a free? #WBA — Liam Jones (@liamjackjones) June 18, 2021

Said it from the start i would love Ismael at Albion. Did really well at Barnsley playing high intensity football. Bring Mowatt and Dike with him #wba — JDWBA (@JDWBA2) June 18, 2021

Ismael’s presence at Oakwell could well play a decisive factor in that and should he leave for West Brom then a free transfer for Mowatt would make perfect sense, given how he flourished under the guidance of Ismael last season.

He featured a total of 46 times in the Championship and the play-offs last season, scoring eight goals from midfield and grabbing seven assists.

Plenty of names have been linked with him throughout the season including the likes of Cardiff city and QPR, with Millwall reported to have had a bid rejected back in January.

Little has been said of Mowatt since Barnsley’s play-off exit and it still wouldn’t be surprising if he did extend his Barnsley stay.

With Ismael seemingly nearing the Baggies job though it could see a number of names depart from Oakwell this summer and Mowatt is one of them – he’d be a quality addition for West Brom but as it stands, the club is still looking for Sam Allardyce’s replacement.