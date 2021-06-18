Middlesbrough are ‘not likely’ to pursue a deal to sign free agent striker Kyle Lafferty, according to a report by Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough were linked with Lafferty a couple of weeks ago and joined the likes of Derby County, Wigan Athletic, Birmingham City, West Bromwich Albion, and Ipswich Town in reporting an interest.

However, it is believed Middlesbrough are ‘not likely’ to pursue a deal for the free agent leaving the aforementioned quintet to battle it out for his signature this summer.

The main reason as to the disinterest is Lafferty’s lack of goals. Boro boss Neil Warnock needs a striker who can find the back of the net regularly and Lafferty’s tally of 13 goals in 119 Championship appearances means the 33-year-old is not on their shortlist.

Since making his debut for Burnley in the second tier back in 2008, he has played for various different clubs across Europe. He had spells in England with Darlington, Norwich City and Birmingham City, as well as playing for three Scottish clubs, Hearts, Kilmarnock and Rangers on two occasions.

But outside of the UK, Lafferty has plied his trade in Switzerland with Sion, Palermo and Reggina in Italy, Caykur Rizespor in Turkey and Norwegian side Sarpsborg 08.

He is now a free agent having netted 13 goals in 13 games for Kilmarnock and his goal scoring form has put sides on high alert. But despite impressing of late, his tally in the Championship is something Middlesbrough’s hierarchy and manager Neil Warnock just couldn’t ignore.