Sheffield Wednesday’s former midfielder Connor Kirby could be on the move this summer, Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver has said.

Sheffield Wednesday opted to release the youngster at the end of the 2019/20 season, bringing an end to his long-term affiliation with the club.

Upon the confirmation of his release, Kirby was snapped up by Harrogate Town as Simon Weaver and co prepared for life in the Football League.

Now, after just one season with the club, it seems the 22-year-old could be on the move again.

Sulphurites boss Weaver has revealed that talks are ongoing with another club over a potential deal for Kirby.

Harrogate are willing to let go of the former Wednesday starlet this summer as Weaver looks to freshen up his squad ahead of next season. He moved to provide an update on the midfielder’s situation, confirming that discussions and underway over a possible move away.

“There has been an approach for Connor,” Weaver confirmed to the Harrogate Adviser.

“We are speaking to the interested party at the moment.”

It is mentioned in the report that loan club Altrincham could be a potential option for the Barnsley-born ace.

It awaits to be seen where Kirby moves onto this summer, with the youngster seemingly heading for the exit door at Wetherby Road.

During his time with Harrogate Town, Kirby has chipped featured 22 times across all competitions. He linked up with Altrincham earlier in search of first-team action away on loan.

Prior to joining Harrogate, the youngster had featured four times for Sheffield Wednesday’s senior side.

Kirby spent time away from Hillsborough on loan with Macclesfield Town during the 2019/20 season in a bid to pick up senior experience elsewhere.