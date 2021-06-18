Former Sheffield Wednesday striker Atdhe Nuhiu is ‘on the market’ once again following his departure from APOEL in Cyprus.

Nuhiu, 31, left Sheffield Wednesday last summer. He headed fro Cyprus to join APOEL but in 23 league outings for the club he failed to find the back of the net.

He’s become a free agent once again and plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans have debated whether or not to bring him back to Hillsborough.

The Kosovo man spent seven seasons with the Owls. He racked up an impressive 277 appearances for the club and scored 50 goals in all competitions.

After Sheffield Wednesday’s demise to League One, would the striker be a good addition for Darren Moore’s side?

Living in the past

There seems to be a fascination among Sheffield Wednesday reports to bring back former players. Sam Hutchinson was brought in over January and to a healthy reception, though he split opinion on occasion during the second half of last season.

One tweet below says how Moore needs to build his own team and that’s spot on. The club is in undoubted turmoil right now and a completely fresh start is what’s needed – Moore needs younger players and players coming through Wednesday’s youth academy.

Although Nuhiu could be an exception to the veto against former players returning, given the Owls’ financial situation and such, a return seems unlikely at this point.

Here’s what Owls fans had to say:

Stop living in the past.

Time to let Darren Moore build his own squad — Rob (@1867Rob) June 18, 2021

Yes! Get him back! — Chris SWFC Mellish (@chris_mellish) June 18, 2021

God no — Sergej Odström (@SergejOdstrom) June 18, 2021

I'm not a fan of this "let's sign this old player who used to play for us" however this one…. 100% — Austin Loveridge (@austinloveridge) June 18, 2021

An absolute 'Yes' from me, he would cause mayhem for most league one teams #daretonuhiu — Robert Bonser (@RobertEBonser) June 18, 2021

No no no no. — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) June 18, 2021