Sheffield United succumbed to relegation from the Premier League down to the Championship last month and will be hoping to keep some of their best players to mount a promotion charge next season.

Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale and Sander Berge have both been generating interest from the top flight, with Arsenal keen on the duo this summer.

However, the latter is now generating attention from abroad with Serie A giants Napoli now competing with the Gunners for his signature, according to Yorkshire Live. The Italian side were reportedly keen on Berge during his time at Genk but Sheffield United nipped in ahead of Gli Azzurri.

But after Napoli withdrew their interest in Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko they have now reignited their interest in the Blades midfielder.

Berge is Sheffield United’s record-signing and if the club do decide to sell the Norwegian, they would likely generate a significant transfer fee. Slavisa Jokanovic’s side would want to recuperate the majority of the reported £22 million transfer fee paid to Genk last year.

The report states that the club are holding out for around £35 million for the player, which would in turn trigger his release clause. Anything less than this would be snubbed.

The 23-year-old has played a total of 32 times for Sheffield United since arriving in January 2020. During that time he has managed to score two goal and assist another couple, with one goal and assist in each. He has been capped 24 times for his native Norway and has netted once since making his back debut in 2017.