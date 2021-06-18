Sunderland midfielder George Dobson is unlikely to join loan club AFC Wimbledon permanently, Mark Robinson has said to London News Online.

Sunderland look set to offload Dobson this summer having fallen down the pecking order at the Stadium of Light.

The 24-year-old midfielder departed the Black Cats in January in an effort to pick up game time elsewhere. AFC Wimbledon brought him to Plough Lane, where he made a good impression.

The Dons have shown an interest in bringing him back permanently. However, an update has now emerged on their pursuit of Dobson.

Speaking to London News Online, AFC Wimbledon boss Robinson has said he “loves” the midfielder but stated that he does not think the club will be able to match the demands of the player and agent.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“We love George and we made him an offer.

“But I’m not sure we’ll be able to meet what the player and the agent want.”

With Robinson’s words in mind, it will be interesting to see how Dobson’s situation pans out this summer. The League One side have seemingly ruled themselves out of the chase, so it awaits to be seen if any other sides look to swoop in for a deal.



During his time with the Dons, Dobson managed one goal and one assist in 24 games with the club. He featured frequently in midfield, holding down a starting spot in defensive midfield.

The former Walsall man has a year remaining on his contract with Sunderland, so Lee Johnson will be hoping to offload him this summer to avoid losing him for nothing in a years time.