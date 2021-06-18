Middlesbrough were interested in signing Liverpool centre-back Rhys Williams last summer, according to Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough had looked to bolster their options at the heart of their defence and looked to the Premier League loan market. Injuries to Dael Fry, Grant Hall and Anfernee Dijksteel at various points in the campaign meant manager Neil Warnock was looking for cover.

Equally, youngster Nathan Wood had departed for Crewe Alexandra in League One on loan and so the departure meant Middlesbrough needed to make up the numbers with a new signing.

The report states that the club had identified Liverpool centre-back Rhys Williams as a potential loan signing. The 20-year-old had played eight times in the Reds first team by the time the January transfer window rolled around because of injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip.

Neil Warnock made the admission that they had almost signed a player on loan, but joked that he must be glad he didn’t come as he went on to play in the Champions League.

Williams played a total of six times in the illustrious European competition, whilst also turning out nine times for the then-champions of England in the Premier League.

The recent report from Teesside Live suggest that the Preston-born defender could well be available for loan this summer. Returns to van Dijk, Gomez and Matip will seriously limit his playing time next season and so boss Jurgen Klopp could insist on a loan departure.

Middlesbrough are looking for cover again and could look to the Premier League loan market or the free agent market again in order to find new recruits ahead of the upcoming campaign.