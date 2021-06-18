West Brom have ‘asked permission’ to talk to Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael, reports Sky Sports.

Ismael guided Barnsley to an unexpected play-off finish in the Championship season just gone. His side would eventually fall out to Swansea City but the Frenchman garnered a lot of praise for his work.

Now though, various outlets report that West Brom have identified Ismael as their ‘leading choice’ and that the Baggies have ‘asked permission’ to speak with the 45-year-old.

Sam Allardyce left the club following the end of the Premier League season just gone which resulted in relegation for the club, after their promotion under Slaven Bilic last year.

The club’s managerial search has taken a lot of twists and turns with plenty of names seemingly coming close to landing the job, including Chris Wilder and David Wagner.

See what these West Brom fans are saying about reports of Ismael being linked to The Hawthorns:

Valerien Ismael please appoint him, he is top 🤞🤞🤞 #wba — Luka Korkelia  (@LukaTipa) June 18, 2021

Knives are out for Ismael already, hoof ball or direct, the fact is the man did an unbelievable job with the squad he had available, the signs of a good coach is adapting to the squad you have. If club is willing to pay £2M they obviously believe he can adapt to what we have #wba — Adam (@A_Kemo26) June 18, 2021

If true that the hesitancy towards Ismael stemmed from Dowling, the approach explains the latter's exit. Him not being under consideration after last season's success at Barnsley doesn't reflect great on LD. Especially post-Wagner debacle. #WBA — Leyna Ro (@bashcrandisnoot) June 18, 2021

Sinking like a whale

Call for Ismaël!#wba — Jude Sutton (@JudeWBA) June 18, 2021

The reaction difference betwen Ismael and Wagner is hilarious. Kept being told the “promotion experience” was key a few weeks ago when I questioned Wilder. But that’s gone out of the window now we are paying for someone. Our fans are laughable #wba — Nick Hughes (@Nik_Ader) June 18, 2021

#WBA Ismael may well be the right choice. With our attacking players (especially if we keep Pereira) his direct policy could we'll work. Wonder if we're trying to do a package to lure the Barnsley CE as well. He's good. #baggies — Peter Brookes (@peterbrookes1) June 18, 2021