West Brom have ‘asked permission’ to talk to Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael, reports Sky Sports.

Ismael guided Barnsley to an unexpected play-off finish in the Championship season just gone. His side would eventually fall out to Swansea City but the Frenchman garnered a lot of praise for his work.

Now though, various outlets report that West Brom have identified Ismael as their ‘leading choice’ and that the Baggies have ‘asked permission’ to speak with the 45-year-old.

Sam Allardyce left the club following the end of the Premier League season just gone which resulted in relegation for the club, after their promotion under Slaven Bilic last year.

The club’s managerial search has taken a lot of twists and turns with plenty of names seemingly coming close to landing the job, including Chris Wilder and David Wagner.

See what these West Brom fans are saying about reports of Ismael being linked to The Hawthorns: