QPR target Jack Rudoni has not been the subject of any transfer approaches, AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson tells London News Online.

QPR have already been active in the transfer window as Mark Warburton looks to strengthen his ranks ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The R’s have had one of the most impressive windows out of all EFL clubs so far. Charlie Austin, Jordy de Wijs, Sam Field and Andre Dozzell have all joined, while a host of promising players continue to be linked.

One player who has emerged on the club’s radar is AFC Wimbledon prodigy Jack Rudoni.

The 20-year-old has been linked with the move to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium after a decent season with the Dons.

Now, an update has emerged from Plough Lane regarding the rumours surrounding Rudoni.

Speaking to London News Online, AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson has revealed there have been no approaches for the young attacker. Not only that, but he insisted Rudoni has a “very big part” to play at the club, potentially warning off any interest.

Here’s what he had to say:

“No offers have come to the club at all.

“As far as I know Jack will be a very big part of what we’re doing.”

Rudoni successfully nailed down a starting role in the Dons side last season.

Across all competitions, he managed five goals and four assists, featuring 44 times. The prodigy played in a number of positions, appearing in centre midfield, out on the left and right-wing, attacking midfield and centre-forward.

With Robinson revealing no one has come in yet and indicating Rudoni is in his long-term plans, it will be interesting to see if AFC Wimbledon can fend off interest from QPR and other clubs this summer.