England take on Scotland in Euro 2020 tonight, in a game that promises to be a memorable one.

Gareth Southgate’s side step onto Wembley to face Scotland in the group stages of this summer’s Euro 2020 competitions and history could yet be made, with hair dye being thrown about in hopes of 90s remake of this classic fixture.

But what would am English, Championship XI look like? We take a look:

There’s actually two goalkeepers in Southgate’s England team in West Brom’s Sam Johnstone and Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale, but we’ve given the latter the nod.

In front of him is a four-strong defence in a classic 4-2-3-1 formation – Swansea City’s Jake Bidwell on the left with QPR’s Rob Dickie in the middle alongside Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall, with Bournemouth’s Adam Smith propping up the right-hand side.

In-front of the defence is a solid pairing of Stoke City’s Nick Powell and Alex Mowatt – the pair scored scored 20 Championship goals between them last season.

In an attacking three we’ve gone for Millwall talisman Jed Wallace in the middle, with another QPR name in Chris WIilock on the left and Middlesbrough’s Duncan Watmore on the right, whilst the PFA Player of the Year Adam Armstrong comes in up front.

It’s a solid team and it goes to show how much the Championship is evolving. The fact there are two names in the actual Euro squad registered at Championship clubs is a testament to how much the second-tier has progressed in recent years and one day, we might see one or two of those names mentioned above in the England line up for real.