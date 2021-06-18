Walsall have completed the signing of Jack Earing from FC Halifax Town, as announced by their official club website.

Walsall have brought in the midfielder on a two-year contract.

Earing, who is 22-years-old, has become the Saddlers’ fourth signing of the summer so far as they prepare for life under new boss Matthew Taylor.

They may have seen off competition for his signature as well with Football League sides Swindon Town, Barrow, Cambridge United and Oldham Athletic all linked with him over recent times, as reported by Football Insider.

Earing has said: “I’m delighted to get the move over the line. I can’t wait to play in front of the fans and show what I can do. It’s a big club and I know Jamie Fullarton; he was a big part of me coming here.

“Speaking to Matt the manager as well, he speaks very highly of what he wants to do and how the club is moving forward and I want to be part of that.”

He started his career at Bolton Wanderers and rose up through the youth ranks with the Trotters.

The Bury-born midfielder played once for their first-team in an EFL Cup tie against Everton Under-23’s and had a loan spell away at Curzon Ashton to gain experience.

Earing then moved to Halifax in 2019 and has been a key player for the Shaymen since then.

He scored eight goals in 32 appearances last season and has now been rewarded with a move to Walsall.

The Saddlers finished 19th in League Two last term and will be looking for a big improvement next time around.