Luton Town have announced their fifth signing of the summer transfer window, bringing in midfielder Henri Lansbury on a free.

Luton Town have wasted no time in kicking on with their summer recruitment drive ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Nathan Jones has already added five new faces to his ranks. Fred Onyedinma, Cameron Jerome, Reece Burke and Allan Campbell have all linked up with the Hatters in recent weeks.

Now, the club have confirmed signing number five.

Luton have secured the signing of experienced midfielder Henri Lansbury on a free transfer.

The 30-year-old has been available for nothing following his departure from fellow Championship side Bristol City. After just six months with the club, Nigel Pearson opted against extending the former Aston Villa man’s stay at Ashton Gate.

Lansbury adds a vast amount of Championship experience to Jones’ ranks.

After coming through Arsenal’s youth academy and picking up experience on loan with Scunthorpe United, Watford, Norwich City and West Ham, Lansbury linked up with Nottingham Forest in 2012.

The London-born midfielder went on to spend four-and-a-half years at the City Ground. In that time, he managed 33 goals and 20 assists in 155 games, leaving for Aston Villa in 2017.

He managed 53 games in a Villa shirt before falling down the pecking order, resulting in a free transfer move to Bristol City in January.

Now that his time at Ashton Gate has come to an end and a new chapter has begun at Kenilworth Road, it will be interesting to see if he can help Luton build on last season’s 12th place finish.