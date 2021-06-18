Joe Morrell is set to leave Luton Town at the end of this month – would he be a good purchase for Sunderland?

Morrell, 24, was reportedly ‘set to quit’ Luton Town this summer (Sun on Sunday 30th May 2021) when his contract expires. He made just 10 Championship appearances last season with five of those coming off the bench – since, he’s started every game for Wales at the Euros.

He featured in the prior friendly v France and has played every minute of their Euro tournament so far, and by all accounts he’s impressed. It begs the question of why he was so far down the pecking order at Kenilworth Road but the one-time Bristol City man could be a shrewd addition at Sunderland.

Ex-Robins manager Lee Johnson will know Morrell well. He’s a graduate of the club’s youth academy having been handed his league debut by Johnson during the 2018/19 Championship season. It’d be his only league outing for the club though, having spent time out on loan at the likes of Cheltenham Town and Lincoln City.

But he’s mustered up 17 caps for his country and looks set to be available this summer, and given the recent departures at Sunderland a central midfielder could be high up on Johnson’s shopping list.

Max Power has recently sealed a return to Wigan Athletic whilst Luke O’Nien’s future at the club remains unclear with his contract set to expire at the end of the month. Elliot Embleton is another name facing a disputed summer with Blackpool hoping to land a permanent deal.

Morrell is a lively midfielder and one who’ll go into next season with a point to prove after his torrid Luton Town spell. But if he carries on his current form at the Euros then he’ll have plenty of suitors and Johnson could seal what might just be a really understated signing.