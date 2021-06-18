St Johnstone still have an offer on the table for the in-demand Guy Melamed, as per a report by The Courier.

St Johnstone have not withdrawn their contract proposal to the attacker.

Melamed, who is 28-years-old, is out of contract with the Scottish Cup champions at the end of the month and is due to become a free agent.

He has been linked with League One trio Sunderland, Ipswich Town and Portsmouth, as per a report by Football Insider.

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has said: “All credit to him as a man coming over during Covid and having to live in isolation and play football. It must have been an extremely difficult time for Guy.”

He added: “We made him a very good offer to stay but his agent has said he will wait and see. It’s unfortunate we haven’t been able to come to an agreement. We have to move on but things can change quickly in football.

“Right now the offer is still there if Guy changes his mind and decides he wants to play for us next season.”

Melamed only joined St Johnstone in October on a one-year deal but made a decent impression during his time with the Scottish side.

He made 23 appearances in all competitions for the Saints, chipping in with seven goals and three assists.

Prior to his move to McDiarmid Park, the Israeli attacker had previously had spells at Maccabi Petah Tikva, Hapoel Be’er Sheva and Maccabi Netanya.

He is a free agent this summer and has been linked with Sunderland, Ipswich and Portsmouth. It will be interesting to see where he goes.