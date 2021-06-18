Millwall made the decision to release James Brown at the end of last season.

The defender is now a free agent and is in ongoing talks with St Johnstone over a permanent move, as per a report by The Courier.

Brown, who is 23-years-old, spent the second-half of last season on loan with the Scottish side.

He may now make the move to Saints on a free transfer this summer.

Their boss, Callum Davidson, has said: “James is keen to come back and negotiations are continuing. Contracts run differently in England so things work at different speeds.

“We have a lot of targets after losing three or four from last season. There are a lot of good players available and it is about making sure we get the right ones. We also want to develop some of the younger players here.”

Brown rose up through the academy at Millwall and signed his first professional contract in 2016.

He made his first-team debut shortly after in an EFL Trophy game against Gillingham.

The defender went on to play a further three times for the Lions’ senior side.

Brown was also loaned out to Carlisle United, Livingston and Lincoln City during his time at the Den to gain experience.

St Johnstone brought him in last January and are now in talks with him over a permanent move as they look to bolster their options in defence.

They finished 5th in the league last term and also won the Scottish Cup for just the second time in their history.