Ipswich Town’s recently released playmaker Alan Judge is set to complete a move to Colchester United, as per reporter Pete O’Rourke.

Ipswich Town have seen a number of their recently released players make the move to Colchester United this summer.

Luke Chambers, Cole Skuse and Freddie Sears have all agreed deals with the League Two side following their departures from Portman Road as Paul Cook looks to revamp his squad ahead of next season.

Now, it has been claimed that former Republic of Ireland international Alan Judge is set to follow them to Essex.

According to reporter Pete O’Rourke, Judge has agreed a deal with the U’s ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Should a move go through as reported, he will become the fourth recently released Ipswich player to make a summer move to Colchester.

This will be the first time Judge has ever played in League Two, having spent his entire career in the Championship and League One. His experience of the higher divisions could be of great value to Hayden Mullins’ side as they look to improve on last season’s 20th place finish.

The news of Judge’s agreement with Colchester could be a blow to League One side Gillingham.

Steve Evans’ side were linked with the 32-year-old following his Portman Road departure. The Gills had also hoped to sign Chambers, only for him to remain local and join the U’s.