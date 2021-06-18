Celtic have completed the signing of Joey Dawson from Scunthorpe United, as announced by their official club website.

Celtic have brought in the promising youngster on a three-year contract.

Dawson, who is 17 years old, will initially link up with the Hoops’ reserve side.

Derby County were said to be keen on him, as per Iron-Bru.co.uk, whilst The Sun suggested Arsenal wanted him in October last year.

Read: Derby County defender set for surprise move abroad

However, Celtic have won the race for his signature. He has said: “I feel a bit overwhelmed. Looking around the stadium, you can sense the magnitude of the club and it’s one of the biggest clubs in Europe without a doubt.

“After seeing the facilities and meeting the people, it’s an honour to be here and I’m looking forward to getting started now.”

Dawson is believed to have rejected a contract offer by Scunthorpe in favour of a move to Celtic Park.

The son of ex-Hull City left-back Andy Dawson and nephew of Nottingham Forest defender Michael Dawson has caught the eye in the Iron’s youth ranks over recent times and is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

Read: Scunthorpe United to sign Morecambe promotion winner

He became Scunthorpe’s youngster ever player to make his first team debut in a Carabao Cup tie against Derby at the Sands Venue Stadium in August 2019.

That is his first and only senior appearance for Scunny to date but he has been a key player for them at youth levels, scoring 16 goals in the Youth Alliance league this past term.

Neil Cox’s side will have to start planning for life without him now with Celtic swooping in.