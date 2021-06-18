Middlesbrough only signed Akpom last summer but endured a tough season in front of goal for Neil Warnock’s side. In 39 games in all competitions, the striker managed to score five goals, whilst also registering two assists for teammates.

Due to injuries to Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher last time out, Warnock opted to play Akpom more often than not, but his faith was often not repaid with performances.

The aforementioned duo have since left the Riverside after their contracts came to an end. Assombalonga is still looking for a new club, whilst Fletcher has joined Premier League new boys Watford. This leaves Akpom as the only senior striker at the club.

But the former Arsenal man has since been told to find a new side this summer. The likes of Millwall, Bristol City, Queens Park Rangers and Charlton Athletic are all keen on signing the 25-year-old and Middlesbrough are eyeing up replacements.

According to the report, if Boro were to sign Wycombe’s Ikpeazu, this would be the ‘final nail in the coffin’ for Akpom, given his future at the club is in serious doubt this transfer window.

However, the Teessiders do face serious competition for the Wycombe forward’s signature. Millwall, Derby County and Nottingham Forest are all keen to bring the recently relegated man onboard for the up and coming campaign.