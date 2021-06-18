Millwall are preparing a bid for Sheffield Wednesday attacker Josh Windass, according to Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 18.06.21, 10:02).

Millwall are looking to throw the forward a Championship lifeline following Sheffield Wednesday’s relegation to League One last season.

Windass, who is 26-years-old, is also wanted by Birmingham City and Preston North End this summer. Fulham are keen too, as per the Sheffield Star.

He impressed for Sheffield Wednesday last season and scored 10 goals in all competitions despite the Owls slipping into the third tier.

Windass started his career with spells at Huddersfield Town and Harrogate Railway Athletic as a youngster before joining Accrington Stanley in 2013.

He caught the eye playing for Stanley and was snapped up by Rangers a few years later. He then spent two campaigns on the books at Ibrox, scoring a combined 19 goals.

Wigan Athletic came calling next and he spent a season-and-a-half with the Latics before moving to Sheffield Wednesday.

Millwall are now plotting a move for him but there will be plenty of competition for his signature.

Thoughts

Windass would be a great signing for whichever Championship clubs wins the race for his signature.

Millwall could do with some attacking reinforcements and he would be a shrewd addition for the Lions.

However, they need to act fast if they are to bring him down to London this summer as there are lots of other clubs being linked.