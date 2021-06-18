Sunderland’s Luke O’Nien is still ‘weighing up his future’, as per a report by the Shields Gazette.

Sunderland are facing a battle to keep hold of him amid interest from the Championship.

O’Nien, who is 26-years-old, is out of contract at the end of the month and is currently due to become a free agent.

He has been linked with the likes of Millwall, Luton Town and Middlesbrough, as reported by Football Insider.

O’Nien has been a key player for Sunderland over the past few years and is mulling over his future there.

The Hemel Hempstead-born man joined the Black Cats in 2018 and has since made 139 appearances for the North East club, scoring 11 goals and chipping in with 13 assists.

He can play in a variety of different positions makes him an attractive signing to potential suitors.

O’Nien started his career at Watford but played just once for their first-team as a youngster. He was loaned out to non-league side Wealdstone before leaving Vicarage Road permanently for Wycombe Wanderers.

He became a regular for the Chairboys and played 119 times for them before moving to the Stadium of Light.

A few clubs have been linked with him now such as Luton, Millwall and Boro and with Sunderland in League One for a fourth consecutive season, he may decide to make the step up to the Championship with someone else.