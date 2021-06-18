Sunderland are closing in on a new deal for Aiden McGeady, as per a report by the Shields Gazette.

Sunderland are hopeful of striking an agreement with the Republic of Ireland international.

McGeady, who is 35-years-old, is currently due to become out of contract at the end of the month.

He has been linked with a move away with Peterborough United said to be interested, as per The Sun on Sunday (16.05.21, pg. 59), whilst the Sunderland Echo mentioned Celtic and Ipswich Town as potential suitors in their report yesterday.

Read: Sunderland-linked winger not wanted by Championship side

McGeady has been a key player for Sunderland over the past few years and has scored a total of 33 goals in 134 appearances since moving to the Stadium of Light in 2017.

Prior to his move to the North East, the veteran had previously had spells at Celtic, Spartak Moscow, Everton, Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End.

He has found a home with the Black Cats and is said to be close on extending his stay there.

Read: Sunderland man to be offered deal by Scottish side

Thoughts

Sunderland need to get promoted next season and keeping hold of McGeady for another year will certainly boost their chances.

He is a top player at League One level and is arguably their most creative player.

McGeady is showing no signs of retiring yet and will be a big player for the Black Cats next term if they can agree terms with him.