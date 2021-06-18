Charlton Athletic would be interested in bringing back Ian Maatsen from Chelsea, as per a report by London News Online.

Charlton Athletic had him on loan from Stamford Bridge last season and are open to the idea of re-signing him.

Maatsen, who is 19-years-old, made 35 appearances for the Addicks in all competitions last term.

He was given the green light to leave Chelsea on loan for the last campaign and may well head out again this summer to get more experience under his belt.

Charlton are also interested in getting Liam Millar back. Their boss, Nigel Adkins, has said: “I was very impressed with both players. I would imagine that both will go on loan again next season to Championship clubs.

“However, if that doesn’t happen then we would certainly be interested in bringing them back.”

Maatsen still has three years left on his contract at Chelsea and is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

He spent time on the books at Feyenoord, Sparta Rotterdam and PSV before moving to England in 2018.

The youngster has been a regular for Chelsea’s youth sides in the past and was handed his first and only first-team appearance to date in an EFL Cup win over Grimsby Town in September 2019.

The Holland youth international seemed to enjoy his time at Charlton last season and it is unknown where he will be next season.