Derby County defender Archie Brown is joining FC Lausanne-Sport, as per Swiss newspaper Le Matin.

Derby County are poised to lose the young defender this summer.

Brown, who is 19 years old, has been offered a new deal by the Rams but is expected to leave and make the move abroad.

He has risen up through the academy at Derby and was a regular for their Under-23’s side last season, making 18 appearances in the Premier League 2.

However, Wayne Rooney’s side are set to be dealt a blow with the teenager deciding to part company with the Championship outfit.

Lausanne play in the Swiss Super League and their president in Englishman David Thompson.

They have won the title seven times in their history and came 6th in the last campaign. They are currently in the hunt for a new manager but that seemingly isn’t stopping their pursuit of Brown.

Thoughts

Losing a promising young talent would be a blow to Derby going into next season.

A move to Switzerland is an interesting one for Brown and it is an opportunity to experience living in a different country and culture.

He may also think he would be guaranteed more game time at Lausanne than he would be with the Rams next season.