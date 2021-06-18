Newcastle United are reportedly ‘leading the race’ the sign Tottenham Hotspur’s Cameron Carter-Vickers this summer – the US international has been linked with Bournemouth, Cardiff City and Fulham in the Championship.

Carter-Vickers, 23, spent the last season on loan with Bournemouth. After working his way back from injury he went on to feature 23 times in the Championship for the Cherries who have since been reported to want a permanent deal for the defender.

Now though, American outlet SBI Soccer claim that Newcastle United are leading Cardiff and Fulham in the race to sign the £10million-rated Spurs man, with New York Red Bulls also interested.

Both Fulham and Cardiff are said to have ‘made contact’ with Spurs regarding a possible summer move.

The American international was a key player in the second half of the season for Bournemouth.

He arrived injured but when he came into the side in the middle of the campaign, he quickly became a key player and would find himself in the starting line up most every week after.

Bournemouth would claim a top-six spot under the interim watch of Jonathan Woodgate but would be knocked out by eventual winners Brentford, with Woodgate’s future now unclear.

Scott Parker seems to be in pole position to take over at the club.

As for the likes of Cardiff and Fulham, they likely won’t be able to compete with Newcastle in the pursuit of Carter-Vickers. Steve Bruce’s side having Premier League status will be a huge pull and with a £10million valuation, it’s hard to see a Championship side paying Spurs that amount.