Charlton Athletic would like to bring Liverpool attacker Liam Millar back, as per a report by London News Online.

Charlton Athletic would be interested in loaning him again for next season.

Millar, who is 21-years-old, spent the second-half of last term on loan with the Addicks to gain some first-team experience.

He joined the London club in the January transfer window and went on to play 27 times for them, chipping in with three goals and six assists.

Millar is more likely to go on loan to a Championship club for the next campaign but Charlton are keen to re-sign him if not.

The Canada international is way down the pecking order at Liverpool and is expected to head out again.

He moved to England when he was 13 and initially linked up with the academy at Fulham. He then moved to Liverpool in July 2016.

Millar was handed his first and only first-team appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s side in February in an FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury Town.

He spent two campaigns on loan at Kilmarnock and made a combined 36 appearances for the Scottish Premiership, scoring twice.

Charlton came calling this past winter and he seemed to enjoy his time at the Valley.

Nigel Adkins is interested in getting him again this summer but he’ll have to wait and see.