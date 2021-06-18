Peterborough United’s Siriki Dembele has been linked with a number of clubs going into the summer, including Rangers, Fulham, Sheffield United and West Brom.

Dembele was one of the stars of Peterborough United’s promotion from League One last season. He scored 11 goals and grabbed 10 assists in his 42 League One outings but faces a contested summer ahead.

Back in January he handed in a transfer request at the club. This summer he’ll enter into the final year of his Posh contract and the club have already offered him a ‘lucrative’ offer to stay with them in the Championship.

He’s said to be on the club’s transfer list though with Daily Record recently reporting that Rangers are still ‘pursuing a deal’. Recently though, reports regarding Dembele have died down and that could suggest that he and Posh are at a standstill as to where his future lies.

The last January transfer window saw a lot of interest in Demebele heat up. Football Insider reported that all of Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United and Fulham were ‘readying bids’ for the Scot, with Forest said to have made a speculative loan offer in Janaury.

Other teams to have been linked with Dembele since the turn of the year include Celtic, QPR, Brentford and Derby County.

Where will Dembele end up next season?

Who knows. There’s so many teams said to have an interest in the Peterborough United man but he remains contracted to the club and with with Posh now in the Championship, they might yet play hardball.

Rangers seem to be the team most-linked with a transfer. They’d be an attractive option given their European status and the opportunity to play for Steven Gerrard, with links to Championship clubs like Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest seeming to have died down.

No price tag is know as of yet either – Posh’s director of football Barry Fry previously revealed that the club had rejected offers ‘worth millions’ for the 24-year-old and stated that Dembele won’t be signing a new contract.

Given that, his price tag might have dropped from before, but it seems like a transfer ‘saga’ could soon unfold.