Aston Villa are nearing a deal to sign Josh Feeney from Fleetwood Town, claims Birmingham Live – the 16-year-old has been linked with all of Manchester United, Leeds, Celtic and Leicester City.

Feeney, 16, is England’s U16 captain and a highly-rate youngster in the EFL.

Birmingham Live report that the Fleetwood defender was ‘poised’ to join Manchester United but has instead opted for a last-minute move to Aston Villa.

Last month, Feeney was reported to be attracting the likes of Wolves, Celtic, Leicester City and Leeds United but Villa’s rebuild looks set to take another step, with what’d be a really keen signing on the in-demand Feeney.

Feeney’s representatives are said to have been particularly impressed by Villa’s offer – the club has placed much more emphasis on youth in recent seasons, having spent £14million on an all-new training facility for academy players.

What’s more is the fact that so many big-name teams had been linked with Feeney, going to show the current pulling power that Villa have.

As for Fleetwood, this likely move will obviously come as a huge blow to them but it’s one that was always an inevitability.

Players are starting to be picked up early doors by these top Premier League clubs – just last season Liverpool snapped up 15-year-old Calum Scanlon from Birmingham City and 16-year-old Kaide Gordon from Derby County.

Clubs in the EFL don’t really have a leg to stand on when the big-hitters come calling for their young stars and given the financial hardships of the past season or so, any incoming transfer offers become even more appealing.