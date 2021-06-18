Forest Green Rovers have secured a new contract for Udoka Godwin-Malife, as announced by their official club website.

Forest Green Rovers have tied the defender down to a new two-year deal.

Godwin-Malife, who is 20-years-old, has been linked with a move to the Championship recently with Preston North End and Huddersfield Town said to be keen, as per a report by Football League World.

However, he has now agreed fresh terms with Forest Green in League Two.

Read: Preston North End-linked midfielder joins Hull City

He has said: “I love this club. This is where I got my first professional contract and everyone here has been good to me. I’ve been shown great loyalty and I felt I should repay that.”

Godwin-Malife was impressive for Forest Green last season and made 47 appearances in all competitions to help them get into the Play-Offs.

He started his career in non-league with Oxford City and broke into their first-team in the National League South before Forest Green brought him to the Football League in January 2019

Read: Player linked with Huddersfield Town not wanted by Championship club

It took him a while to get to grips with life at New Lawn and he played just five times in his first season before he was loaned out to Eastleigh last year.

Nevertheless, Godwin-Malife is now one of the first names on their teamsheet and has been attracting attention from clubs in the Championship.